firm KKR & Co is buying a stake in European hedge fund
operator Marshall Wace, raising its bets on the rapidly growing
$3 trillion industry.
KKR will acquire a 24.9 percent stake in the London-based
company, one of Europe's biggest hedge fund operators with $22
billion of assets under management, with an option to raise it
to 39.9 percent.
The two firms did not disclose the deal value but said the
majority of the proceeds would be reinvested in Marshall Wace's
funds or held in KKR stock.
A number of big companies have sought to buy stakes in firms
in the hedge fund industry - where assets have tripled to $3
trillion in the past decade, according to data from HFR.
Meanwhile, many hedge fund firms are keen to strike such
deals as the backing of a big company makes their products more
competitive as some of the world's biggest investors such as
pension funds and endowments are gravitating towards larger and
more well-established industry players.
"Through this partnership, we increase meaningfully our
breadth and capabilities," Scott Nuttall, head of global capital
and asset management at KKR, told Reuters. "This is a driver of
fee growth for us ... and further diversifies our earnings."
Similar deals in the sector have included Blackstone Group
buying a stake in hedge fund Magnetar Capital and Goldman
Sachs investing in hedge funds Caxton Associates,
Knighthead Capital Management and Pelham Capital.
Marshall Wace, founded in 1997 by Paul Marshall, 56, and Ian
Wace, 52, specialises in hedge funds mainly betting on rising
and falling stock prices.
"For us, it's about the future," Wace told Reuters of the
KKR deal. "The reality is that clients over time have wanted to
be with bigger and stronger counterparts and this presents a
very, very credible force," he added.
KKR started buying stakes in hedge funds in 2013 when it
picked up a 24.9 percent stake in Nephila, which makes natural
catastrophe and weather risk-related investments. The Marshall
Wace deal doubles its exposure to the hedge fund sector in terms
of assets under management.
