(Corrects titles in second paragraph.)
By Jonathan Schwarzberg
NEW YORK, April 4 Erik Falk has left private
equity firm KKR to pursue a new opportunity, sources said.
Falk oversaw some of the private credit funds within KKR's
US$35bn credit business, which is run by Alan Burke on the
leveraged credit side and Nat Zilkha on the private credit side,
according to a source.
His last day was April 3.
Falk previously served as co-head of leveraged credit at KKR
Asset Management.
Falk was the co-portfolio manager of the KKR Lending
Partners II LP fund, which closed in April 2015 after raising
US$1.34bn, according to KKR's website. The fund focused on
priavetely-originated senior loans.
Falk did not return a request for comment.
(Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Jon Methven)