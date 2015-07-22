TOKYO, July 22 Private equity firm KKR & Co
said on Wednesday it has hired Atsushi Saito, the former
chief executive of Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group
Inc, as chairman of its Japan operations.
Saito, 75, will assume his new position from August 1, KKR
said in a statement. Saito served as CEO at the Tokyo Stock
Exchange operator from January 2013 until he retired in June.
He previously held senior roles at Nomura Securities Co, the
brokerage unit of Nomura Holdings Inc. After he left
Nomura, Saito served as CEO of the Industrial Revitalization
Corporation of Japan, a now-defunct state-backed turnaround fund
that invested in troubled companies.
"Mr. Saito's experience across investment, management and
policy will better enable KKR to partner with strong business
owners and stakeholders in Japan and pursue new opportunities
during this exciting time for investment," said Hiro Hirano, CEO
of KKR Japan.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)