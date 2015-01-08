Jan 8 KKR & Co LP has hired Matt Salem
and a team of debt experts from Rialto Capital Management with
plans to start making real-estate debt investments for the first
time since forming its property group in 2011, the Wall Street
Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Salem will head the team of about a dozen people who will be
responsible for making investments in preferred equity and other
forms of junior credit by using funds from KKR's balance sheet,
the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1IthJmU)
Salem and the team is expected to join KKR in a few weeks,
the newspaper said, citing the source.
Prior to joining KKR, Salem was the managing director,
Investment Management at Rialto Capital Management, a unit of
Lennar Corp.
KKR declined to comment, while representatives at Rialto
were not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
