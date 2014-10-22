Oct 22 Investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP said it named Meenal Devani as a director in the European real estate team.

Devani will be responsible for real estate investments in the UK and Ireland, and in the hotel sector across Europe. Devani joins from London & Regional Properties, where she was investment director, responsible for acquisitions.

Meenal previously worked at McKinsey & Co in London. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)