SYDNEY Oct 1 U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Thursday it had bought a 10 percent stake in Australian copper miner Oz Minerals Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

"We think that Oz Minerals is a good company that was undervalued in the public markets when we made our investment," said KKR Asia Pacific public affairs director Steven R. Okun.

