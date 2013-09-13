By Junko Fujita and Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Sept 13 KKR & Co LP is
considering teaming up with a state-backed Japanese investment
fund to secure a stake in Panasonic Corp's healthcare
business, media reported, although people familiar with the
matter said the U.S. firm has not approached the fund yet.
A purchase, which could be worth $1.5 billion, would mark
the private-equity firm's largest investment in a Japanese
company. Last year KKR sought a controlling stake in chipmaker
Renesas Electronics Corp but lost out to a group led by
the state-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan.
In its bid this time for the Panasonic unit, Bloomberg and
the Wall Street Journal reported, KKR is seeing to assuage local
misgivings about foreign buyout firms by considering investing
with the government-private fund.
But people familiar with the process said the U.S. firm has
not approached the Japanese fund. Two people said teaming up
with INCJ is one of various options KKR could pursue.
The people said KKR, which recently raised a $6 billion Asia
fund, had enough cash to make the purchase alone.
KKR and INCJ declined to comment.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that
KKR was set to gain preferential negotiating rights for the
majority stake in Panasonic Healthcare Co, which makes
blood-sugar monitoring equipment and electronic medical
record-keeping systems.
KKR and other foreign buyout firms have struggled to secure
deals in Japan amid suspicion they will strip assets and lay off
workers to gain the biggest possible return on their
investments.
Panasonic, which has lost $15 billion over the past two
years, is offloading a majority stake in the profitable
healthcare unit as it pulls back from outlying businesses and
loss-making consumer electronics to focus on automotive
components, appliances, industrial machinery and other fields
where it is a leading manufacturer.
In the financial year ended in March, Panasonic Healthcare
made 8.7 billion yen in operating income on 134.3 billion yen in
sales, giving it an operating profit margin of 6.5 percent.