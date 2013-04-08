EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, April 8 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co L.P. has hired Deutsche Bank's Diane Raposio as a director to work in its client coverage and capital markets teams in Australia, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The hire comes as private equity firms around Asia are expanding their debt product teams to fill a gap left by retreating European banks.
Raposio, who had been a managing director and head of leveraged debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank since 2009 for Australia and New Zealand, will report to Justin Reizes, head of KKR Australia, and will begin her new role in May.
She will be responsible for building and maintaining client relationships with KKR's Client & Partner group, and for structuring, syndication and distribution of Australia and Asia-originated debt and equity products, the memo said.
A Deutsche spokeswoman confirmed that Raposio had left the company and been replaced by Marla Heller.
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has