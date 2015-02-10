Feb 10 KKR & Co LP reported a much
higher-than-expected 89 percent year-on-year drop in
fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, making it the latest
alternative asset manager to report lower earnings as a result
of the plunge in oil prices.
While a drop in the valuation of many oil and gas
exploration and productions companies presents new investment
opportunities for firms such as KKR, it has also deflated the
value of some of their existing investments, weighing on their
earnings. Peer Apollo Global Management LLC said last
week its fourth-quarter profit fell by 79 percent.
While KKR took energy-related hits both in its private
equity and credit investments, a main driver of its woes was
U.S. oil and gas producer Samson Resources Corp, whose $7.2
billion leveraged buyout was led by the New York-based firm in
2011.
KKR's plan was to shift Samson's assets from natural gas
production more into oil and liquids, but persistently low oil
and natural gas prices have hampered this transformation and
wiped out most of the value of the equity invested.
KKR's economic net income (ENI), a metric of profitability
that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of its
holdings, was $86.6 million in the fourth quarter, down from
$789.6 million a year ago. This translated into post-tax ENI per
adjusted unit of 5 cents versus the average forecast of 45 cents
in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
KKR's private equity portfolio appreciated 2.7 percent in
the quarter, much less than the 8.4 percent appreciation seen in
the fourth quarter of 2013. Rival Blackstone Group LP
said last week its private equity funds appreciated 4.2 percent
in the fourth quarter of 2014, while Apollo's private equity
funds appreciated less than 1 percent.
KKR also blamed a drop in the value of its collateralized
loan obligations and other credit investments for the big
decline in its earnings.
Distributable earnings, which shows actual cash generated
from asset sales, came in at $376.3 million in the quarter, down
from $510.4 million a year ago.
KKR, which was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George
Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, said assets under management
totaled $98.6 billion as of the end of December, up from $96.1
billion at the end of September.
KKR declared a third-quarter dividend of 35 cents per common
unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)