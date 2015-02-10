(Adds share reaction)
By Greg Roumeliotis
Feb 10 KKR & Co LP on Tuesday reported
an 89 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, much steeper than
expected, becoming the latest alternative asset manager to
report lower earnings because of plunging oil prices.
Shares of KKR were down 6.5 percent at $23.36 in morning
trading.
While a drop in the valuation of many oil and gas
exploration and productions companies presents new investment
opportunities for firms like KKR, it has also deflated the value
of some of their existing assets. Peer Apollo Global Management
LLC said last week its fourth-quarter profit fell by 79
percent.
KKR took energy-related hits both in its private equity and
credit investments. Adding to its woes was U.S. oil and gas
producer Samson Resources Corp, whose $7.2 billion leveraged
buyout was led by the New York-based firm in 2011.
KKR's plan was to shift Samson's assets from natural gas
production into oil and liquids, but persistently fuel prices
have hampered this transformation and wiped out most of the
value of the equity invested.
KKR's economic net income, a metric that accounts for
holdings' mark-to-market valuation, fell to $86.6 million in the
quarter from $789.6 million a year earlier. This translated into
post-tax ENI per adjusted unit of 5 cents versus the analysts'
average estimate of 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
KKR's private equity portfolio appreciated 2.7 percent in
the quarter, much less than the 8.4 percent rise in valuation of
a year earlier. Rival Blackstone Group LP said last week
its private equity funds appreciated 4.2 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2014, while Apollo's private equity funds grew less
than 1 percent.
KKR also blamed a drop in the value of its collateralized
loan obligations and other credit investments for the big
decline in its earnings.
Distributable earnings, which show actual cash generated
from asset sales, fell to $376.3 million from $510.4 million.
KKR, which was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George
Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, said assets under management
totaled $98.6 billion at the end of December, up from $96.1
billion three months earlier.
KKR declared a third-quarter dividend of 35 cents per common
unit.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker and Lisa Von Ahn)