NEW YORK, July 26 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP reported higher-than-expected earnings on Tuesday,
benefiting from a steady rise in oil prices and stronger U.S.
equity and credit markets.
New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of
23 cents a share in the second quarter, down from 88 cents a
year earlier but well above analysts' forecasts of 5 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity
firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in
investments.
KKR's distributable earnings - part of which funds its
dividend payouts - rose to $507.6 million after taxes in the
quarter, the third highest ever in its history, said a source
familiar with the matter but who declined to be named.
The jump in distributable earnings was aided by steadying
financial markets, which provided KKR with an opportunity to
sell out of investments, the source said.
Underscoring the turnaround in financial markets, KKR's
performance income, which tracks gains from investments, stood
at $328.6 million in the second quarter, reversing a loss of
$124.9 million in the previous three months.
While Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union
in June briefly roiled global financial markets and knocked
sterling to a 31-year low, KKR said it was largely
insulated from the fallout.
"We proactively hedge our currency exposure, so the impact
of the pound at the end of the quarter was quite modest," said
William J. Janetschek, chief financial officer at KKR.
Healthier financial markets also boosted the performance of
KKR's private equity fund during the quarter.
Its private equity investment returns were bolstered in part
by its investment in U.S. food distributor US Foods Holding Corp
. US Foods had listed on the stock market in May and is
trading slightly above its initial public offer price.
KKR reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash
distribution of 16 cents per share.
The better-than-expected earnings report helped KKR's shares
to rise 3.5 percent by mid-day, outperforming the S&P 500 index
which was flat on the day. For the year, however, KKR
stock is down 7.6 percent, compared with a 6 percent rise in the
S&P 500.
Blackstone Group LP, KKR's rival and the world's
biggest alternative asset manager, also surprised analysts last
week by posting stronger-than-expected quarterly results.
