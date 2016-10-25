(Adds quotes from KKR executives, details from earnings report)
NEW YORK Oct 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on
Tuesday as stronger energy and credit markets boosted investment
returns.
KKR is the first among the largest U.S. private equity firms
to report its third-quarter earnings this week, and its upbeat
numbers showed how a sharp rebound in oil prices has bolstered
the performances of Wall Street investment managers.
New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of
$598.2 million after taxes, compared with a year-earlier loss of
$314.8 million. This key metric for U.S. private equity firms
accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.
On a per-share basis, economic net income of 71 cents
exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 65 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KKR said its private equity investments had appreciated 5.8
percent from the beginning of the quarter, outstripping a 3.3
percent gain in the S&P 500 stock index.
"We saw a rebound in our energy portfolio given an improved
operating environment in the quarter," said Scott Nuttall, head
of KKR's global capital and asset management group.
"And we also saw strong performance across our alternative
credit funds," Nuttall said, adding that KKR's mezzanine,
special situations and direct lending funds appreciated between
3 percent and 5 percent in the quarter.
Nuttall did not detail the performance of KKR's energy
funds, but oil prices rebounded 18.5 percent between July and
September to pull off the best quarterly performance in more
than three years.
Performance fees, which clients pay or will pay after
investment returns exceed an agreed-upon level, jumped to $424.5
million. A year earlier, KKR in theory had to return $162.3
million to clients because returns missed targets.
KKR, which gives its investors a fixed payout every quarter,
reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash distribution
of 16 cents per share.
It managed $131 billion as of Sept. 30, little changed from
the previous quarter as cash returned to investors offset new
fundraisings.
But like its peers on Wall Street, KKR is raising new money
from investors at a faster rate than at which it is investing
the cash. The buyout group had $38 billion of uninvested cash in
the quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago, said William
Janetschek, KKR's chief financial officer.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Paul
Simao)