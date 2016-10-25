(Adds quotes from KKR executives, details from earnings report)

NEW YORK Oct 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Tuesday as stronger energy and credit markets boosted investment returns.

KKR is the first among the largest U.S. private equity firms to report its third-quarter earnings this week, and its upbeat numbers showed how a sharp rebound in oil prices has bolstered the performances of Wall Street investment managers.

New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $598.2 million after taxes, compared with a year-earlier loss of $314.8 million. This key metric for U.S. private equity firms accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments.

On a per-share basis, economic net income of 71 cents exceeded the analysts' average estimate of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KKR said its private equity investments had appreciated 5.8 percent from the beginning of the quarter, outstripping a 3.3 percent gain in the S&P 500 stock index.

"We saw a rebound in our energy portfolio given an improved operating environment in the quarter," said Scott Nuttall, head of KKR's global capital and asset management group.

"And we also saw strong performance across our alternative credit funds," Nuttall said, adding that KKR's mezzanine, special situations and direct lending funds appreciated between 3 percent and 5 percent in the quarter.

Nuttall did not detail the performance of KKR's energy funds, but oil prices rebounded 18.5 percent between July and September to pull off the best quarterly performance in more than three years.

Performance fees, which clients pay or will pay after investment returns exceed an agreed-upon level, jumped to $424.5 million. A year earlier, KKR in theory had to return $162.3 million to clients because returns missed targets.

KKR, which gives its investors a fixed payout every quarter, reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash distribution of 16 cents per share.

It managed $131 billion as of Sept. 30, little changed from the previous quarter as cash returned to investors offset new fundraisings.

But like its peers on Wall Street, KKR is raising new money from investors at a faster rate than at which it is investing the cash. The buyout group had $38 billion of uninvested cash in the quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago, said William Janetschek, KKR's chief financial officer.