NEW YORK, April 27 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP posted better-than-expected earnings on Thursday as a
jump in income on the back of higher investment returns lifted
the bottom line.
New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of
$549.9 million after taxes in the first quarter, compared to a
loss of $553 million a year ago. That translated to 65 cents a
share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 50 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity
firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in
investments.
