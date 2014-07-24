(Corrects Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus estimate in
paragraph 3 to 65 cents, not 50 cents)
* Assets under management $98 billion at June-end
* Post-tax Q2 ENI per unit of 62 cents vs Street view of 65
cents
* Second-quarter dividend of 67 per unit
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, July 24 Private equity firm KKR & Co
LP said on Thursday that its second-quarter earnings
more than tripled year-on-year, close to most analysts'
expectations, as a string of lucrative asset sales led to its
highest dividend on record.
Like its alternative asset manager peers, KKR has taken
advantage of the rally in equity and debt markets to sell some
of its companies at high valuations. In April, it also acquired
a specialty finance company it previously managed after agreeing
to pay out that company's income as dividends.
KKR said post-tax economic net income (ENI) per adjusted
unit was 62 cents in the second quarter, up from 18 cents a year
ago but lower than the 65 cents average forecast by analysts in
a Thomson Reuters poll.
KKR's dividend was 67 cents per unit, up from 42 cents a
year ago. About a third of that came from its $5.8 billion sale
of South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co Ltd to Anheuser-Busch InBev
NV, the world's biggest brewer.
In the second quarter, KKR also completed its 2 billion euro
($2.7 billion) sale of helicopter transport services firm
Avincis to Babcock International Group Plc, a British
defense support and engineering services company.
The New York-based investment firm also sold shares in
hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc and chipmaker NXP
Semiconductors NV through secondary stock market
offerings.
Overall, KKR's private equity portfolio appreciated 5
percent in the quarter. That is less than the 8.4 percent rise
in the value of Blackstone Group LP's private equity
portfolio but in line with a 5 percent appreciation in Carlyle
Group LP's private equity portfolio.
KKR was also buoyed in the quarter by its acquisition of KKR
Financial Holdings LLC (KFN), an investor in bonds and loans
that it previously received fees to manage. The deal, which
closed on April 30, means that KKR now receives all the
investment profits on more than $2 billion of assets it used to
manage for KFN.
The acquisition of KFN also boosted the book value of KKR's
balance sheet to $10.4 billion at the end of June from $7.8
billion from the end of December.
Huge by industry standards, the size of KKR's balance sheet
is the legacy of the firm's merger in 2009 with KKR Private
Equity Investors, a fund vehicle whose listing KKR then
transferred to New York from Amsterdam in 2010.
KKR, which was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George
Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, said assets under management
totaled $98 billion as of the end of June, down from $102.3
billion at the end of March, due to the assets sales and the end
of managing KFN's assets.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)