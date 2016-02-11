(Adds results from business lines, share movement)
NEW YORK Feb 11 KKR & Co LP posted
weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after
losses in its credit and hedge fund investments offset solid
returns from private equity holdings.
Shares of KKR were down 3.4 percent at $11.32 in midday
trading.
The last among large private equity companies to report
results for the quarter, KKR capped a string of sluggish
performances across the sector as buyout firms battled rising
funding costs and turbulent financial markets roiled by plunging
oil prices.
KKR's after-tax economic net income, which accounts for
unrealized gains or losses, rose 53.3 percent to $70.5 million.
That came to 8 cents a share, while analysts on average were
expecting 27 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Like some of its peers, KKR said it had stepped up its pace
of new investments as a choppy financial market is presenting it
with good opportunities.
The firm sank a record amount of cash into credit and
infrastructure investments in the fourth quarter, Co-Chief
Executive Officers Henry Kravis and George Roberts said in a
statement.
Known some eight years ago for multibillion-dollar corporate
takeovers, the U.S. private equity industry has been off to a
slow and quiet start this year.
Dealmaking has fallen sharply after the markets for
high-yield bonds and loans that fund buyouts ground to a
near-halt as banks and investors alike shun risky deals.
Underlining difficult market conditions, KKR's credit and
hedge fund investments posted an unrealized performance loss of
$17.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared with a
year-earlier gain of $23.4 million.
KKR's balance sheet investments also took a hit from
volatile energy and credit markets. Its principal activities
division's loss widened to $176.4 million from $142.9 million.
At the same time, KKR's private equity arm enjoyed a 48
percent rise in unrealized performance income of $344.7 million,
the strongest result among its peers in this segment.
Founded in 1976 by Kravis, Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, New
York-based KKR managed $120 billion as of Dec. 31. Of that,
$29.4 billion is unspent.
In line with its policy to distribute a fixed dividend every
quarter, KKR reiterated that shareholders would receive a cash
distribution of 16 cents per share.
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa
Von Ahn)