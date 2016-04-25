BRIEF-Prime Car Management plans 2.36 zloty/shr for FY 2016 dividend
* TO RECOMMEND FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 2.36 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, April 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported its second loss in quarterly earnings in less than a year on Monday as volatile financial markets dragged on the value of its investments.
The New York-based asset manager posted an economic net loss of $0.65 between January and March, after it earned an economic net income of $0.62 a year ago. Analysts had expected an economic net loss of $0.35 in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ENI is a key earnings metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments, also known as the mark-to-market value.
"The first quarter of 2016 was a challenging environment with pronounced volatility across global capital markets," KKR said in a statement. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
NEW YORK, May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.