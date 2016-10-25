BRIEF-Cerberus Capital Management L.P. to buy Bushkill Group
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
NEW YORK Oct 25 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported higher-than-expected earnings on Tuesday as stronger energy and credit markets boosted investment returns.
New York-based KKR said it had earned economic net income of $598.2 million in the third quarter after taxes, compared with a loss of $314.8 million a year earlier.
That translated to an economic net income of 71 cents per share, reversing a loss of 37 cents a year earlier and comfortably above an analysts' forecast of 65 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Economic net income is a key metric for U.S. private equity firms that accounts for unrealized gains or losses in investments. (Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; editing by Jason Neely)
* Rick Budd, senior operating executive, Cerberus Operations And Advisory Company LLC, has become CEO of Bushkill
May 19 Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker James Donovan who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, has withdrawn his name, according to a person familiar with the matter.