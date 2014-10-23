* Assets under management $96.1 bln as of end of Sept.
* Post-tax Q3 ENI per unit of 50 cts vs Street's 44 cts
* Q3 dividend of 45 cts per unit
By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK, Oct 23 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
reported a lower-than-expected 27 percent year-on-year
drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as its holdings
appreciated more than many analysts foresaw and it generated
more cash by exiting its investments.
KKR's steep earnings drop was driven by a lower appreciation
of its private equity investments compared with peers Blackstone
Group LP and Carlyle Group. Its private equity
portfolio rose 2.2 percent in the quarter compared with a 5.9
percent increase in the third quarter of 2013.
Blackstone's private equity funds appreciated 3.7 percent in
the third quarter of 2014, while Carlyle's private equity funds
rose 3 percent.
Nonetheless, many analysts expected a bigger earnings slump
at KKR. Its economic net income (ENI), a metric of profitability
that takes into account the mark-to-market valuation of the
portfolio, was $419 million on a post-tax basis, down from $571
million a year ago. This translated into post-tax ENI per
adjusted unit of 50 cents versus the average forecast of 44
cents in a Thomson Reuters poll of analysts.
Distributable earnings, which shows actual cash generated
from asset sales, more than doubled year-on-year in the third
quarter to $505 million.
KKR's divestments in the quarter included the $975 million
sale of capital markets software provider Ipreo Holdings LLC to
Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's merchant banking
division, and the sale of part of its stake in software company
Visma AS to buyout firm Cinven Ltd.
KKR also sold shares in the quarter in publicly listed
companies Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, China Modern Dairy
Holdings Ltd and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc
.
KKR, which was founded in 1976 by Henry Kravis, George
Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, said assets under management
totaled $96.1 billion as of the end of September, down from $98
billion at the end of June, as it returned some capital to
investors.
KKR declared a third-quarter dividend of 45 cents per common
unit.
Last week, Blackstone reported a rise in third-quarter
earnings that missed most analysts' expectations.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)