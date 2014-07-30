HONG KONG, July 30 China's Rundong Automobile
Group, backed by private equity firm KKR & Co LP, said
it will launch an up to $138 million initial public offering in
Hong Kong on Thursday, betting on continued demand for luxury
vehicles in the world's second-largest economy.
The IPO will consist of 268.62 million shares in an
indicative range of HK$3.58 to HK$3.98, the company said in a
statement, valuing the at up to HK$1.07 billion ($138.1
million).
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley
were hired as sponsors and joint global coordinators of
the IPO, with CCB International and Haitong International also
acting as joint bookrunners.
($1 = 7.74 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Dancy Zhang; Writing by Elzio Barreto)