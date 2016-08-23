SINGAPORE Aug 23 Global private equity firm KKR is set to hire Ashish Shastry from Singapore-based Northstar Group as the head of its Southeast Asian business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

One of the people said Shastry, who joined Northstar in 2012 and earlier spent over a decade at TPG, will join KKR later this year. Shastry is a managing partner at Northstar.

The people declined to be identified as the information had not been publicly announced.

KKR declined comment and an external spokesman at Northstar had no immediate comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Shastry's planned move. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)