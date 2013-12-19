HONG KONG/SYDNEY Dec 19 Carlyle Group and KKR
have advanced in the sale of Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's
waste management unit, in a deal that could fetch around NZ$880
million ($725.5 million), people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
Australian private equity firm Archer Capital is also among
the bidders that have advanced in the auction, the people said.
Transpacific Industries, a recycling, waste
management and industrial services company, is selling assets in
New Zealand to focus on growing its Australian business as part
of a broader corporate revamp.
Carlyle, KKR and Archer are working with
banks to put together debt packages to back their bids, the
people said. The three firms declined to comment.