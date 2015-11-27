PARIS Nov 27 U.S. buyout fund KKR and the directors of French call centre operator Webhelp have agreed to buy the company from its owner Charterhouse, Webhelp's directors said on Friday.

The parties involved did not disclose a value for the deal.

The sale comes amid a series of portfolio divestments by Charterhouse, which initially secured a majority stake in Webhelp in 2011 and has since worked to expand its global reach.

Webhelp is expected to have earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of around 115 million euros in 2015, a source told Reuters earlier.

Deutsche Bank Securities and Sycomore Corporate Finance were among the advisers that worked on the transaction.