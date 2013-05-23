BRIEF-Intesa Sanpaolo CEO says trusts in state solution for Veneto banks
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
May 23 KKR & Co LP in investor day: * Private equity co-head Alex Navab says its buyout funds could generate $4.5 to $7 of cash carry per share over time
* confident in a state solution for Veneto banks, does not believe other banks will intervene Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome newsroom)
BEIJING, May 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan shrank in April.