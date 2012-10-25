(Corrects to show first quarter, not fourth quarter, in first and second paragraphs)

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 KLA-Tencor Corp posted fiscal first-quarter revenue below expectations as chipmakers, worried about the economy, held off on new orders of manufacturing equipments.

The company said revenue in the first quarter was $721 million, compared with $796 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting first-quarter revenue of $740 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

KLA-Tencor said quarterly net income totaled $135 million, or 80 cents a share, down from $192 million, or $1.13 a share, in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)