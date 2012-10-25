(Corrects to show first quarter, not fourth quarter, in first
and second paragraphs)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 25 KLA-Tencor Corp
posted fiscal first-quarter revenue below expectations as
chipmakers, worried about the economy, held off on new orders of
manufacturing equipments.
The company said revenue in the first quarter was $721
million, compared with $796 million in the year-ago period.
Analysts were expecting first-quarter revenue of $740
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KLA-Tencor said quarterly net income totaled $135 million,
or 80 cents a share, down from $192 million, or $1.13 a share,
in the year-ago quarter.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)