* Fiscal Q4 revenue $892 million
* Q4 EPS $1.46
SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 KLA-Tencor
posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue above expectations as
consumer demand for tablets and smartphones fueled business.
Chip gear-makers including KLA-Tencor and ASML
have benefited from booming mobile gadget sales, but worries
about future demand have weighed on some of their customers.
KLA-Tencor Corp posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $892
million, unchanged from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $874
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The chip gear-maker said quarterly net income was $248
million, or $1.46 a share, up from $245 million, or $1.43 a
share, in the year ago quarter.