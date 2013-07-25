SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chip equipment maker KLA-Tencor Corp posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter net income and revenue as manufacturers held back on new investments, but revenue beat analysts' expectations.

The company said fourth-quarter revenue fell to $720 million, from $892 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income for the quarter declined to $135 million, or 80 cents a share, from $248 million, or $1.46 a share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012.

Non-GAAP EPS was 82 cents in the fourth quarter.

Earlier this month, KLA-Tencor said its fourth-quarter revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share were in the top half of the company's previously guided ranges of $670 million to $730 million and 66 cents to 86 cents, respectively.

Shares of KLA-Tencor were 0.35 percent higher in extended trade after closing up 0.57 percent at $59.79.