SAN FRANCISCO, July 25 Chip equipment maker
KLA-Tencor Corp posted lower fiscal fourth-quarter net
income and revenue as manufacturers held back on new
investments, but revenue beat analysts' expectations.
The company said fourth-quarter revenue fell to $720
million, from $892 million in the same quarter last year.
Net income for the quarter declined to $135 million, or 80
cents a share, from $248 million, or $1.46 a share in the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2012.
Non-GAAP EPS was 82 cents in the fourth quarter.
Earlier this month, KLA-Tencor said its fourth-quarter
revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share were in the top half of
the company's previously guided ranges of $670 million to $730
million and 66 cents to 86 cents, respectively.
Shares of KLA-Tencor were 0.35 percent higher in extended
trade after closing up 0.57 percent at $59.79.