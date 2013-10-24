By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 24 KLA-Tencor Corp
forecast earnings and revenue for the current quarter that were
weaker than expected by Wall Street, saying foundry customers
were taking longer to validate and pay for newly delivered chip
manufacturing tools.
The company, whose products are used by chipmakers to
measure the effectiveness of complicated manufacturing processes
and reduce defects, said it expects an improvement in orders,
but its stock fell in extended trade after it gave its earnings
and revenue outlook on a conference call with analysts on
Thursday.
KLA-Tencor said it saw strong demand from contract
manufacturers, known as foundries, and memory chipmakers
implementing new technology while orders from logic chip
companies declined as a proportion of its overall business.
Leading foundry TSMC has been preparing new
cutting-edge manufacturing lines although it recently warned of
a fourth-quarter revenue slide as smartphone sales weaken.
Chipmaker Intel Corp, struggling with slower PC
sales as consumers turn to tablets, last week trimmed its 2013
capital spending plan for the third time in six months.
KLA-Tencor expects revenue in a range of $670 million to
$730 million, Chief Executive Rick Wallace told analysts.
Analysts expected revenue of $760 million for the current
quarter, which ends in December.
Executives on the call said some revenue recognition in the
current quarter would be delayed until the March quarter as
customers complete "formal acceptance" of newly released
products.
Many of the tools TSMC is buying for its new 20 nanometer
production lines are newly designed and take longer than normal
to install, test and validate, leading to delays in payments to
KLA-Tencor, said Northland Capital Markets analyst Ben Pang.
"Even though the reason for their revenue guidance makes
sense, it's still delayed," Pang said, who has a neutral rating
on KLA-Tencor's shares.
The company estimated orders of $800 million to $950 million
in the current quarter, up from $790 million in the September
quarter and higher than some analysts had predicted. RBC analyst
Mahesh Sanganeria had expected $820 million in orders for the
current quarter.
"We expect the strong demand environment to continue as
momentum for new technology development continues to strengthen
across multiple customers," Wallace said.
Fiscal first-quarter revenue was $658 million compared with
$721 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, were
expecting first-quarter revenue of $657 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
KLA-Tencor reported net income of $111 million, or 66 cents
a share, compared with $135 million, or 80 cents a share, in the
year-ago quarter.
Non-GAAP earnings per share were 68 cents in the first
quarter. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 66 cents
for the first quarter.
Wallace said he expected current-quarter non-GAAP earnings
of 67 cents to 87 cents a share. Analysts had expected 96 cents.
Shares of KLA-Tencor fell 3.5 percent in extended trade after
closing up 1.08 percent at $63.73.