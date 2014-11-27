FRANKFURT Nov 27 Real estate company DIC Asset said on Thursday German investor Susanne Klatten, one of the main shareholders in BMW, agreed to buy the WINX office tower, which is to be built in Frankfurt from next year.

The company did not disclosed the purchase price but said construction of the 42,000 square metre building will cost about 350 million euros ($436 million). (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Christoph Steitz)