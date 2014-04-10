KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 KLCC Real Estate
Investment Trust, Malaysia's largest REIT, has received
regulatory approval to sell up to 3 billion ringgit ($929.51
million) of Islamic bonds.
The sale will comprise Islamic bonds, or sukuk murabahah,
maturing in 7 years and 30 years, KLCC REIT said in a stock
exchange filing on Thursday.
The REIT will use the proceeds for current and future
financing, as well as for capital expenditure, acquisitions and
working capital.
AmInvestment Bank, CIMB Investment Bank and Maybank
Investment Bank will act as joint principal advisers, lead
arrangers, lead managers and bookrunners.
KLCC REIT is "stapled" to shares of KLCC Property Holdings
Bhd, owner of the Kuala Lumpur landmark, Petronas Twin
Towers.
($1 = 3.2275 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)