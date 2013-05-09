(Adds details, latest price moves)
KUALA LUMPUR May 9 KLCC Property Real Estate
Investment Trust, Malaysia's biggest REIT, rose as
much as 6.3 percent in its relisting on Thursday, benefiting
from strong demand for property-related stocks amid growth in
Southeast Asia's third-biggest economy.
The trust, a stapled REIT that bundles existing shares of
KLCC Property - owner of the Petronas Twin Towers - and units of
KLCC REIT, was trading at 7.71 ringgit per unit as of 0332 GMT.
That compared with the initial reference price of 7.25 ringgit.
The relisting came as liquidity pours into the local market
after Malaysia's general elections were concluded on Monday,
with investors seeking stable investments with healthy yields.
The Kuala Lumpur stock exchange is up 4.7 percent so far
this week, although it was down 0.4 percent early on Thursday.
Developer stocks and REITs have performed particularly well
this year, even ahead of the elections. An index of Malaysian
property shares has risen 25 percent in the year to date
through Wednesday, outperforming a 5 percent rise in the main
index.
The Malaysian economy is expected to remain on a steady
growth path and expand 5 to 6 percent in 2013, buoyed by robust
domestic demand, the central bank has said. The construction
sector has experienced strong growth.
The KLCC REIT, which was initially a property company, has
restructured itself into a stapled REIT in a bid to lure
yield-hungry investors and relisted as the new entity on
Thursday. Its REIT status is expected to help increase profits
because of its income tax exemption. It is raising no new money.
The company has previously said its dividend yield was 2.92
percent for the financial year 2012, and would increase to 5.47
percent in fiscal 2013, as a result of the stapling.
The returns compare with the 5.22 percent paid on average by
REITs in Malaysia in the year to March 2013, according to Asia
Pacific Real Estate Association (APREA) data. Mapletree Greater
China Commercial Trust priced Singapore's biggest ever
REIT IPO in February to yield 5.6 percent for the financial year
ending in March 2014.
The trust houses assets in excess of 15 billion Malaysian
ringgit ($5.1 billion), making it three times bigger than the
Sunway REIT. The KLCC REIT will include in its
portfolio more office properties located in the capital such as
Kompleks Dayabumi. It will also issue at least 90 percent of its
distributable income as dividends.
The KLCC REIT's assets have the strong backing of
state-owned oil firm Petronas and enjoy full
occupancy.
KLCC Property's Petronas Twin Towers, which loom over the
Malaysian capital, were ranked as the tallest buildings in the
world until the Taipei 101 was completed in 2004.
($1 = 2.9635 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra
Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage and Chris Gallagher)