KUALA LUMPUR/HONG KONG, March 1 KLCC Property
Holdings Bhd, which owns Malaysia's iconic Petronas Twin Towers,
is set to complete a restructuring and list in April the
nation's biggest real estate investment trust (REIT), sources
told Reuters.
The trust, three times larger than the next biggest
Malaysian REIT, will raise no new money. The corporate
restructuring was unveiled in November, creating a so-called
stapled REIT by bundling existing shares of KLCC Property
and units of KLCC REIT, in a bid to lure yield-hungry
investors.
The restructuring will also help boost profits because of
the REIT's income tax exemption.
KLCC Property's media office and investor relations did not
return calls and email seeking comment on the timing of the REIT
listing and the corporate restructure.
KLCC Property Holdings will house assets in excess of 15
billion ringgits ($4.9 billion) - including the 88-floor
Petronas Twin Towers. It will be three times bigger than
Malaysia's largest REIT, Sunway REIT.
"They are looking at a market value of 10 to 11 billion
ringgits," said one of the sources, declining to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd and Citigroup Global
Markets Ltd are the principal adviser and the
international financial adviser, respectively, for the deal.