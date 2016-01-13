Jan 13 Star dealmaker and former Citigroup Inc
executive Michael Klein, the lead adviser to Dow Chemical
Co on its $130 billion merger with DuPont, has
quietly tripled the size of his advisory firm in the last 18
months.
His New York-based shop, M. Klein & Co, has no website or
marketing materials, and does not even list a phone number for
its office. Yet the firm has been taking bold steps in expanding
to 20 employees and has extended its presence to London and
Beijing.
The secretive firm's expansion drive, revealed by Klein in
an interview with Reuters this week, illustrates the scope of
its ambitions after it was started in 2012 as a one-man advisory
boutique.
Klein said this week he had engaged Mike Eck, former global
head of consumer and retail investment banking at Morgan Stanley
, as a senior adviser. He joins a handful of other
high-profile appointments, including former treasury secretary
Larry Summers, who works with the firm on a project-by-project
basis.
While the firm would not provide a comprehensive list of
employees or advisers that it works with, Klein has a big
network of Wall Street contacts he can tap. He worked at
Citigroup for 23 years and ran the bank's institutional clients
business, where he was responsible for its advisory and
financing practice.
Klein's new firm bills itself as less of a traditional
boutique bank focused solely on providing advice on transactions
for large companies, and more of an "embedded adviser" to CEOs,
boards of directors, institutional investors and governments.
The firm advises on a wide range of issues apart from mergers,
including corporate governance, activism, crisis management,
litigation and arbitration.
"There are several organizations who are very good at giving
M&A advice," Klein said. "We think of our firm as, of course,
doing that at the highest level, but being a different type of
model more aligned to what senior bankers used to do for their
clients when I grew up in this business.
"For any one client, we'll provide a range of strategic
activities that adds value, from advising on a
multi-billion-dollar acquisition, to resolving a dispute with a
critical customer to negotiating with a government in order to
ensure payment of a multi-billion-dollar arbitration award."
Klein, once considered a potential successor to former
Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill, left the bank in 2008 to advise
Britain's government during the global financial crisis. He also
worked on on a variety of other transactions, including advising
Barclays Plc and its board on its acquisition of Lehman
Brothers and the government of Dubai on its restructuring of the
state-owned conglomerate Dubai World.
Klein's firm stands to split with Lazard Ltd and Morgan
Stanley the $80 million to $100 million in estimated investment
banking fees that Dow will pay for financial advice on the
pending DuPont merger, which was announced in December.
In 2012, Klein brokered the $80 billion merger of commodity
and mining firms Glencore Plc and Xstrata, where he
secured a rare role of advising both companies.
Last year, Klein's firm also advised Barrick Gold Corp
on the sale of its 50 percent interest in a copper mine
in Chile and Noble Group on the sale of its remaining interest
in its agriculture business to China's Cofco Corp.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Bill Trott)