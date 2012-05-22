* Ellen Pao's lawsuit says harassment complaints ignored
* Seeks damages, order against venture capital firm
By Sarah McBride
May 22 Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers partner
Ellen Pao is suing the venture capital firm alleging sexual
harassment and discrimination, according to a lawsuit filed
earlier this month in California Superior Court.
The lawsuit paints a picture of a firm where complaints
against harassment went ignored, where a senior partner
suggested that marrying the alleged harasser might be the
solution to Pao's difficulties, and where women were labeled
"buzz" kills.
Pao is asking for compensatory damages, including lost pay
and bonuses; punitive damages; and a court order to prevent
sexual harassment and discrimination at Kleiner.
"The firm regrets that the situation is being litigated
publicly and had hoped the two parties could have reached
resolution, particularly given Pao's seven-year history with the
firm," said Kleiner spokeswoman Christina Lee.
"Following a thorough independent investigation of the
facts, the firm believes the lawsuit is without merit and
intends to vigorously defend the matter," said Lee.
Pao, who joined the firm in 2005, alleges that the firm
engaged in systematic discrimination against women, for example,
allowing female junior partners fewer board seats and investment
sponsorships compared to male junior partners, and allocating
women a smaller percentage of profits.
Kleiner originally hired her as chief of staff to John
Doerr, a green-technology investor who is perhaps the best-known
of Kleiner's partners. She was viewed as a rising star at the
firm, at one time accompanying Doerr and author Thomas Friedman
on a scouting tour in Brazil.
TechCrunch, a blog, first reported the lawsuit.
Venture capital is a clubby, male-dominated world, but
sexual harassment lawsuits are rare.
Pao alleges that former Kleiner partner Ajit Nazre made
repeated sexual advances to her. She eventually engaged in
sexual relations with him on "two or three occasions" but in
2006 told him she would no longer have a personal relationship
with him, the lawsuit says. Nazre worked to retaliate against
her once she rebuffed him, the suit alleges.
Nazre did not return a phone call requesting comment.
When she complained to senior partners about the
inappropriate behavior, including Nazre's failure to include her
in meetings and on email chains, they reacted in a way she found
unsatisfactory, the suit states. For example, managing partner
Ray Lane suggested she marry Nazre; the firm also asked her to
move to the China office, according to the suit.
Pao also said partner Randy Komisar had engaged in
inappropriate behavior, including giving her an inscribed copy
of Leonard Cohen's "The Book of Longing" one Valentine's Day.
The book contains poetry with sexual content.
Last year, partners at the firm organized two all-male
dinners for select partners, executives at Kleiner-funded
companies, and a few other guests. One of the partners, Chi-Hua
Chien, said women were excluded because they would "kill the
buzz," according to the lawsuit.
A Kleiner spokeswoman, speaking on behalf of Chien, Lane and
Komisar, declined to comment.
Kleiner was one of the first venture capital firms to hire
female partners, Lee said. "The number of women partners at the
firm is one of the highest within the venture capital arena and
the firm has actively supported women in all respects," she
said.
Pao is on the boards of green-materials company Lehigh
Technologies, analytics company Datameer and social-news company
Flipboard. Before joining Kleiner, she worked at
business-software company BEA Systems and phone-applications
company Tellme Networks.
Kleiner Perkins, founded in 1972, has backed firms including
online retailer Amazon.com Inc, gaming company
Electronic Arts Inc, biotechnology company Genentech,
browser company Netscape, information-technology company Sun
Microsystems, and gaming company Zynga Inc.
Its latest fund, the $525 million Kleiner XV, has 10
managing partners, including Chien, Doerr, and Komisar. It also
includes a female managing partner, life-sciences specialist
Beth Seidenberg.