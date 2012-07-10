* Judge grants Kleiner bid for another arbitration hearing
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 10 A California judge on
Tuesday said he would allow venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers LLC to make different legal arguments in its
attempt to move an employment discrimination lawsuit brought by
one of its own partners into arbitration.
San Francisco Superior Court Judge Harold Kahn had
previously rejected Kleiner's bid to move Ellen Pao's lawsuit to
arbitration, in a tentative ruling on Monday.
However, at a court hearing on Tuesday, Kahn granted a request
from Kleiner to argue for arbitration on alternate grounds.
Arbitration is generally viewed as more friendly to
employers. An attorney for Pao did not immediately comment after
the hearing, while Kleiner said it is "encouraged" by Kahn's
willingness to hear additional arguments.
"We expect arbitration to be a more efficient and speedier
dispute resolution process than trying a matter before a jury
years down the line in the San Francisco Superior Court," the
firm said in a statement.
Pao's lawsuit has become the talk of Silicon Valley, where
the digerati are avidly debating its merits - along with broader
questions about sexism in the technology industry.
The suit paints a picture of a firm where complaints of
harassment were ignored, where a senior partner suggested that
marrying the alleged harasser might be the solution to Pao's
difficulties, and where women were labeled "buzz" kills.
Meanwhile Kleiner characterized Pao, who joined the firm in
2005, as an underperforming partner who never told the firm she
was unhappy with her treatment by male colleagues.
In court on Tuesday, Kleiner attorney Lynne Hermle argued
that Pao should be bound by legal agreements that govern
Kleiner's funds, and those contain arbitration agreements.
The judge appeared skeptical.
"Her employer is Kleiner Perkins, not the funds," Kahn said.
However, Kahn said he would permit Kleiner to file
additional legal briefs, over the objection of Pao's attorney.
Kleiner will argue that since the fund agreements are clearly
designed to benefit the Kleiner firm, then the firm should also
be covered by the arbitration clauses.
Kleiner Perkins, founded in 1972, has backed firms including
online retailer Amazon.com Inc, gaming company
Electronic Arts Inc, biotechnology company Genentech,
browser company Netscape, information-technology company Sun
Microsystems and gaming company Zynga Inc.
Kahn set another hearing on the arbitration issue for July
20.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Ellen Pao v Kleiner Perkins Caufield
& Byers LLC and Does 1-20, case no. 12-520719.