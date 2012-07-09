By Dan Levine and Mauro Whiteman
SAN FRANCISCO, July 9 A California judge on
Monday tentatively rejected venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers LLC's bid to move a gender discrimination
lawsuit brought by one of its own partners into arbitration.
The suit, brought by Ellen Pao in San Francisco state court,
has become the talk of Silicon Valley, where the digerati are
avidly debating its merits - along with broader questions about
sexism in the technology industry.
If finalized, the decision from Judge Harold Kahn in San
Francisco will keep the case in a public forum, as opposed to
arbitration, which is generally viewed as more friendly to
employers. A Kleiner representative declined to comment on the
ruling.
Pao's lawsuit paints a picture of a firm where complaints
against harassment went ignored, where a senior partner
suggested that marrying the alleged harasser might be the
solution to Pao's difficulties, and where women were labeled
"buzz" kills.
In response, Kleiner characterized Pao as an underperforming
partner who never told the firm she was unhappy with her
treatment by male colleagues.
The venture capital firm sought to move the case to
arbitration last month, saying the agreements governing various
Kleiner funds mandated it. The firm argued that Pao was
knowledgeable about her obligations.
"A deal's a deal," Kleiner attorney Lynne Hermle wrote in a
court filing. "Especially when agreed to by a Harvard and
Cravath, Swaine & Moore trained lawyer represented by outside
counsel."
But Pao attorney Alan Exelrod wrote that Pao was suing the
Kleiner firm itself - not its funds. Pao never signed any
arbitration agreements with the firm, Exelrod argued.
Kahn agreed with Pao's attorney and denied Kleiner's request
in a brief order on Monday.
"There is no arbitration agreement between plaintiff and
defendant," Kahn wrote in his preliminary ruling.
Kleiner Perkins, founded in 1972, has backed firms including
online retailer Amazon.com Inc, gaming company
Electronic Arts Inc, biotechnology company Genentech,
browser company Netscape, information-technology company Sun
Microsystems and gaming company Zynga Inc.
A hearing on Kleiner's arbitration request is scheduled for
Tuesday morning.
The case in Superior Court of the State of California,
County of San Francisco is Ellen Pao v Kleiner Perkins Caufield
& Byers LLC and Does 1-20, case no. 12-520719.