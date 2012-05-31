SAN FRANCISCO May 31 Venture capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers hired a new investment partner,
Megan Quinn, as it battles a gender discrimination lawsuit
launched by a female partner.
Quinn will join the firm's digital group, where she will
focus on investments in the consumer Internet.
She comes to Kleiner from payments-company Square, where she
served as director of products. Previously, she worked in
product management for Google Inc, leading development
of products such as Google Maps.
"Megan is a rising star in the consumer technology and
start-up community and will be a huge asset to Kleiner Perkins
as we begin to invest from our latest fund, KPCB 15," said Ted
Schlein, the partner at Kleiner who oversees digital investing.
Other partners in the digital area include Aileen Lee, who
is starting a seed fund, and Chi-Hua Chien, who oversees mobile
investments. Former Morgan Stanley analyst Mary Meeker leads the
firm's $1 billion digital-growth fund.
Kleiner and Quinn have been talking about the role for a few
months, a Kleiner spokeswoman said. Quinn has known Kleiner
partner John Doerr for years through his board role at Google, a
person familiar with the situation said, and also knows Meeker
through Meeker's investment in Square.
The hiring of Quinn is not a response to the lawsuit filed
earlier this month by partner Ellen Pao, the spokeswoman said.
Pao's lawsuit against the firm alleges harassment and gender
discrimination.
"In the end, facts - not unfounded claims - will determine
the outcome of the suit filed against us," Doerr said in a
statement released Wednesday. "We will vigorously defend our
reputation and are confident we will prevail."
He cited Kleiner's track record hiring women and backing
companies founded or led by women, including reproductive-health
company Auxogyn, online retailer One King's Lane, and
cancer-diagnostics company Veracyte.
The firm is one of venture capital's most distinguished,
having backed companies such as retailer Amazon Inc,
gaming company Electronic Arts Inc, biotechnology company
Genentech, browser company Netscape, information-technology
company Sun Microsystems, and gaming company Zynga Inc.
Its latest fund, the $525 million KPCB, has 10 managing
partners, including Chien and Doerr. It also includes a female
managing partner, life-sciences specialist Beth Seidenberg.
Managing partners generally have more input and are better
compensated compared to other partners.
Overall, the firm has 49 partners, of whom 12 are women, a
spokeswoman said.