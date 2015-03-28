By Dan Levine
| SAN FRANCISCO, March 27
Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao is not the only person who
lost when a California jury rejected her claims of gender
discrimination against the venture capital firm. Her lawyers
also missed out on a payday that could have reached into the
millions of dollars.
Pao sought about $16 million in lost wages and tens of
millions more in punitive damages in a lawsuit that captivated
Silicon Valley. Had Pao won on any of her claims, under
California law her legal team, led by longtime San Francisco
employment lawyers Alan Exelrod and Therese Lawless, could have
sought all its fees from Kleiner.
Friday's result underscores how risky trials can be for the
lawyers who represent employees, who generally do not bill by
the hour. They are usually paid either a percentage of any
settlement, or by seeking fees from the defendant if they win at
trial.
Pao's 2012 lawsuit was just one among several that have been
filed against Silicon Valley tech companies over gender, and
employment lawyers watched the case particularly closely,
filling the seats of the courtroom.
Earlier in March, Lawless filed a separate lawsuit against
Facebook Inc over allegations an employee was sexually harassed
and faced gender discrimination.
A 2013 employment trial in the same San Francisco Superior
Court as the Pao case provides some guidance about how much her
lawyers could have recovered had the verdict gone her way.
While the cases are different, the rules for collecting fees
would have been similar in the Pao case, which ended on Friday
with the jury clearing Kleiner of gender discrimination and
retaliating against Pao for suing the firm.
Exelrod and Lawless were not immediately available to
comment on fees.
In the 2013 case, a woman who sued a Catholic school for
gender and age discrimination went to trial for more than a
month in San Francisco Superior Court. Among several claims, the
jury sided with her on an unpaid vacation time claim, and
awarded her about $16,000 in damages.
After the verdict her attorney, John McGuinn, told the judge
in court filings that he worked 1,635 hours on the case from his
initial meeting with the client through verdict, and listed his
rate at $750 per hour. One of his associates worked 794 hours at
$395 per hour.
At those rates, the total amount for McGuinn's team would
have topped $1.5 million, though he sought less because of the
narrow win. The judge ultimately awarded about $618,000 in fees
and costs, and the case has been appealed.
McGuinn could not immediately be reached for comment.
Exelrod, Lawless and McGuinn all have similarly long
experience as employee attorneys in San Francisco. In court
filings, McGuinn said one of Exelrod's partners has been awarded
$775 per hour in another wage case.
Kleiner's lead lawyer Lynne Hermle, of the Orrick Herrington
& Sutcliffe law firm, billed about $725 per hour in 2011,
according to court filings in a separate case.
The law likely would not allow the venture capital firm to
seek attorneys fees from Pao, who has the right to appeal the
verdict. Kleiner, however, could seek reimbursement for costs
associated with the lawsuit, such as expert witness payments,
deposition expenses and court filing fees.
A Kleiner spokeswoman declined to comment on whether it
would seek costs from Pao.
Trials are often well produced multi-media events, with
videos, slide presentations and thousands of pages of
transcripts, and the Pao case was no exception.
James Brown, who represented the Catholic school at trial
and was not involved in the Pao case, said costs in the Pao case
could be between $100,000 and $200,000, depending on the number
of depositions.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)