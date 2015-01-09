By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 Ellen Pao, a former partner
at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers who has filed a
discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against the venture firm,
had offered to resign from Kleiner five years before filing her
lawsuit, court documents show.
The documents, filed this week, state that Pao said in June
2007 she would resign due to job dissatisfaction, seven months
after she ended an affair that is at the heart of her lawsuit.
Pao alleges she was pressured into a relationship with
then-partner Ajit Nazre, who retaliated against her for years
after she called it off.
Kleiner has denied the charges of discrimination and
retaliation, along with charges that it did not take reasonable
steps to prevent discrimination.
Neither Kleiner nor Pao immediately responded to requests
for comment.
The case has rattled Silicon Valley, in part because of
Kleiner's high profile, and sparked an ongoing discussion about
gender in the technology sector.
This week Kleiner provided more details in response to
documents that Pao's lawyers filed to quash Kleiner's efforts to
seek employment records from her current employer, social-news
site reddit, where Pao is chief executive officer. Kleiner said
Pao withdrew her 2007 resignation after partner John Doerr, for
whom she worked as chief of staff, persuaded her to stay.
Pao disclosed the affair then, the documents show, but asked
the partners not to punish Nazre, saying, it "is the wrong thing
to do right now."
But by the end of that year, Nazre's retaliation prompted
Pao to complain to Doerr and another partner, who Pao said did
nothing about the situation then, according to Pao's initial
complaint. She has painted a picture of worsening retaliation
over the years.
Kleiner says Pao was an underperforming partner to whom it
gave chances to improve, including regular mentoring sessions
with prominent CEO coach Bill Campbell.
Pao had planned to leave Kleiner for another venture capital
firm in late 2011, Kleiner's filing said. An earlier filing
shows that firm was Google Ventures. But the potential job fell
through.
Pao submitted her first written complaint about retaliation
and gender discrimination in January 2012, the filing this week
said. Kleiner said it received no other complaints about sexual
harassment by Nazre for several years after Pao disclosed their
affair. Nazre has since left the firm.
The case is scheduled for trial in California state Superior
Court in San Francisco starting next month.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Leslie Adler)