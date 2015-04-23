April 23 Silicon Valley powerhouse venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers aims to recover about $973,000 in costs for defending itself against charges of gender discrimination, according to a court filing on Thursday.

In March, a jury cleared Kleiner Perkins of claims it short-circuited the career of former partner Ellen Pao because she is a woman, in a trial closely watched in Silicon Valley, the center of the U.S. technology industry. (Reporting by Dan Levine and Jim Christie)