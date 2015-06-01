(Adds Kleiner comment, background)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 Former Kleiner, Perkins,
Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao will appeal the result of a
gender discrimination she brought against the powerful Silicon
Valley venture capital firm, according to a court document filed
on Monday.
A San Francisco jury cleared Kleiner Perkins in March of
claims it short-circuited Pao's career because she is a woman,
in a case that helped spark a wide discussion about gender at
the center of the U.S. technology industry.
Pao's spokeswoman, Heather Wilson, declined to comment
beyond confirming the appeal.
Kleiner spokeswoman Christina Lee said: "We remain committed
to gender diversity in the workplace and believe that women in
technology would be best served by focusing on this issue
outside of continued litigation."
Pao, now interim chief executive at social-news service
Reddit, claimed her standing at Kleiner Perkins crumbled after
she ended a brief affair with a partner, Ajit Nazre. She claimed
her career deteriorated after both Nazre and Kleiner Perkins
started retaliating against her in a climate that was overall
unfriendly toward women, her lawyers argued.
After the verdict, three jurors told Reuters they had
focused on Pao's increasingly negative performance reviews,
which undermined her argument that she deserved to be promoted.
The venture capital firm is now seeking to recover about
$973,000 of its litigation costs, while Pao's lawyers argue she
should not have to pay.
Kleiner has said it would waive its legal costs should Pao
choose not to appeal, an offer which still stands, Lee said.
A hearing on costs is set for later this month.
Kleiner's offer to withdraw its costs request in exchange
for an end to the case is common when defendants prevail in
employment lawsuits. Should Pao decide to pursue an appeal, her
case would be heard by California's First District Court of
Appeal.
She could face a difficult path. According to Westlaw data,
out of 49 decisions involving discrimination and retaliation
over the past two years, the First District affirmed 26 of 31
cases where the employer won in the trial court, or 84 percent.
Only five cases were reversed.
Meanwhile the court, which covers San Francisco and 11 other
Northern California counties, handed victory to employers in
more than half of the cases they lost in the lower courts,
reversing 10 of 18 cases.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride and Dan Levine; Editing by Chris
Reese and Diane Craft)