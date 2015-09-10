(Adds comment from Kleiner Perkins in 6th paragraph)
By Sarah McBride
Sept 10 Ellen Pao, the former venture capitalist
who lost a high-profile discrimination case against her former
employer earlier this year, said on Thursday that she would not
pursue an appeal of the court's decision.
Her lawsuit against one of the best-known U.S. venture
firms, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, helped spark a wide and
ongoing discussion about gender and the U.S. technology
industry.
"I've decided that I want to move forward," Pao told Reuters
Thursday. "I've made an impact. People heard my story. This case
has been part of a wave of change that I didn't predict."
She and Kleiner have not reached any agreement to settle in
the matter, largely because the firm would require a
non-disparagement provision as part of any deal. She is still on
the hook for some legal fees, she said.
If she had more funds, she said, "it would have made it
easier" to move forward with an appeal.
"We are glad to put this trial behind us," a spokesperson for
Kleiner said. "KPCB remains committed to supporting women and
minorities in venture capital and technology both inside our
firm and within our industry."
Pao said her standing at Kleiner Perkins crumbled after she
ended a brief affair with a partner. Her career deteriorated
after he and Kleiner Perkins started retaliating against her in
a climate that was unfriendly toward women overall, her lawyers
said.
She filed her lawsuit in 2012.
In April, a jury sided with Kleiner and against Pao, who by
then was working as chief executive officer of Reddit. She was
forced to resign from the news and discussion forum in July over
disagreements about growth.
If Pao had appealed, California's First District Court of
Appeal would have heard the case.
Of 49 decisions involving discrimination and retaliation
over the past two years until April, the First District affirmed
26 of the 31 where the employer won in the trial court, or 84
percent, according to Westlaw data. Only five cases were
reversed.
San Francisco-based Pao said she was now advising some
start-up entrepreneurs, making early-stage investments and
spending more time with her family.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)