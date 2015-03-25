(Updates headline to show trial nearing end)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 24 Dollar signs rather than
discrimination drove a former partner at venture-capital firm
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers to file her gender
discrimination suit, a lawyer for the firm told jurors Tuesday
in the high-profile trial.
"The complaints of Ellen Pao were made for only one
purpose," said Lynne Hermle, a lawyer for Kleiner Perkins, in
her closing arguments in San Francisco Superior Court. "A huge
payout for Team Ellen."
But Pao's lawyer, Alan Exelrod, told a different version of
events in the case, which has become a cultural touchstone in
Silicon Valley and beyond.
"They ran Kleiner Perkins like a boys' club," Exelrod said
of firm leaders, whom he blamed for creating an environment that
worked against women.
Originally filed in 2012, the lawsuit has unfolded as the
technology industry tries to come to grips with its low numbers
of women, especially at senior levels. Increasingly, technology
companies are debating how much their culture, rather than the
paucity of women trained in science and technology, is to blame.
Jurors are being asked to decide whether Kleiner
discriminated against Pao and failed to prevent discrimination
against her based on gender, and whether it retaliated against
her by not promoting her and subsequently firing her.
The case has laid bare the personnel matters of the firm
that backed Google and Amazon, painting it as
a quarrelsome pressure cooker where a former male partner used
business trips as opportunities to make advances to female
colleagues.
Evidence that will factor into jurors' decision ranges from
whether women were maliciously excluded from events such as an
all-male dinner hosted by Vice President Al Gore, a Kleiner
partner, to the criteria used in promotions.
Pao's lawyers say that characteristics that helped men, such
as competitiveness, hurt female partners, whereas Kleiner's
lawyers say all partners were judged equally on merit. While
Pao's lawyers say some women were promoted rapidly only after
Pao started complaining, Kleiner's lawyers say the firm decided
on the promotions months earlier.
Pao, now interim chief executive at social-news service
Reddit, claims her standing at Kleiner crumbled after she ended
a brief affair with partner Ajit Nazre. Her career deteriorated
after he and Kleiner started retaliating against her, her
lawyers argue.
Pao sought to illustrate her points with testimony from
former Kleiner partner, Trae Vassallo, who said Nazre appeared
at her hotel room late at night on a business trip. He wore a
bathrobe and carried a glass of wine, according to testimony.
Kleiner has vigorously disputed Pao's allegations, arguing
that it investigated Nazre following Vassallo's complaint, after
which he quickly left the firm.
Some witnesses, including Pao's one-time mentor John Doerr,
have testified that Pao's lack of advancement stemmed from
subpar performance, not discrimination or retaliation.
Pao's attorneys countered that she laid the groundwork for
the firm's highly successful investment in RPX, the
patent company, as well as suggesting an early investment in
Twitter, an idea more senior partners rejected at that
time.
In court on Tuesday, Exelrod called Pao "a hardworking,
incredibly thoughtful productive employee" who generated more
revenue than any of the men who were promoted in 2012.
"Ellen Pao drove the returns. The men received the
promotions," Exelrod said.
Later, Hermle played down Pao's contributions at RPX and
elsewhere.
"She was not a fit for the team-based culture that is at the
heart of venture capital," Hermle said.
Jurors are expected to begin deliberating following the end
of closing arguments, which are scheduled to continue on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb and Ken
Wills)