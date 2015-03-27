Bank of France warns of phishing attempts using its name
PARIS, May 11 France's central bank on Tuesday said there had been an increase in phishing attempts using its name and logo and email addresses purporting to be Bank of France ones.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 A California jury has reached a verdict in a high profile gender discrimination lawsuit brought by former Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao against the venture capital firm, a court official said on Friday.
The verdict will be read shortly in San Francisco Superior Court in a case that helped spark a broad discussion about sexism in Silicon Valley. (Reporting by Dan Levine)
OTTAWA, May 11 Concern about Canada's heavily indebted households and hot housing market ratcheted higher on Thursday after Moody's downgraded the ratings for Canada's major banks, sending shares of the lenders lower and weakening Canada's currency.