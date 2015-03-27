* California jurors resume deliberations on retaliation
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 A California jury on
Friday cleared venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield
and Byers of gender discrimination claims brought against it by
a woman former partner in a trial that transfixed Silicon
Valley.
After further deliberation, the jury also cleared Kleiner on
a claim that the firm had retaliated against former partner
Ellen Pao by terminating her employment after she sued in 2012.
The verdict dashed Pao's hopes for personal vindication, but
the trial's embarrassing disclosures about how Pao and other
women were treated at Kleiner have cast a long shadow over
Silicon Valley corporate culture and its lack of diversity.
The California Superior Court case laid bare the personnel
matters of the firm that backed Google Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, with Pao's attorneys painting Kleiner
as a quarrelsome pressure cooker where a former male partner
used business trips as opportunities to make advances to female
colleagues.
Pao, now interim chief executive at social-news service
Reddit, claimed her standing at Kleiner crumbled after she ended
a brief affair with partner Ajit Nazre. Her career deteriorated
after he and Kleiner started retaliating against her, amid a
climate that was overall unfriendly toward women, her lawyers
argued.
The firm disputed those charges, presenting evidence that
Kleiner went out of its way to hire women.
Pao sought to illustrate her point with testimony from
former Kleiner partner, Trae Vassallo, who said Nazre appeared
at her hotel room on a business trip. He wore a bathrobe and
carried a glass of wine, according to testimony.
Kleiner countered that it investigated Nazre after Vassallo
complained, after which he quickly left the firm.
Some witnesses, including Pao's onetime mentor John Doerr,
have testified that Pao's lack of advancement stemmed from
subpar performance, not discrimination or retaliation. [ID:
nL1N0W51M6]
But Pao's attorneys argued she laid the groundwork for the
firm's highly successful investment in RPX, the patent company,
and suggesting an investment in Twitter, an idea more senior
partners rejected at the time.
Pao herself testified for five days and faced tough
questions both from Kleiner's legal team and from jurors. One
juror asked if it was "professional to enter into an affair with
a married partner?"
"Going back I would not have done it again, but I didn't
think it was inappropriate at the time," Pao said, emphasizing
that Nazre had told her he was separated.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
