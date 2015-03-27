SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The judge in a high
profile gender discrimination lawsuit in California has rejected
the jury's verdict on one of four claims brought by former
Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao against
the venture capital firm.
The jury which cleared Kleiner on three claims also voted
eight to four in favor of Kleiner on the fourth claim. To
deliver a verdict at least nine jurors must agree, and the judge
ordered jurors to resume deliberations.
(Reporting By Dan Levine; editing by Peter Henderson)