SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 The judge in a high profile gender discrimination lawsuit in California has rejected the jury's verdict on one of four claims brought by former Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers partner Ellen Pao against the venture capital firm.

The jury which cleared Kleiner on three claims also voted eight to four in favor of Kleiner on the fourth claim. To deliver a verdict at least nine jurors must agree, and the judge ordered jurors to resume deliberations. (Reporting By Dan Levine; editing by Peter Henderson)