By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 A former partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers accusing the venture-capital
firm of gender discrimination took the witness stand on Monday
as her closely watched lawsuit entered a critical phase.
During the first few moments of her testimony, Ellen Pao
said she wrote a memo to Kleiner management in 2012 because of
"disrespect" the firm had shown toward its female employees, and
because it was about to promote three male junior partners, and
not women with comparable experience.
However, Kleiner moved forward with those promotions. Pao
filed her lawsuit, alleging that she herself was a victim of
sex-based bias at the firm, a few months later.
Pao's lawsuit against the firm that backed Google,
Amazon and dozens more iconic technology companies
helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about gender in
Silicon Valley.
Questioning Pao provides the best opportunity for each side
to clinch their arguments, employment lawyers following the
trial say. To win, Pao must seem capable, but not defensive,
employment lawyers say, while Kleiner's lawyers will try to show
she lacked the qualifications to advance without questioning her
so harshly they lose the jury's sympathy. [ID: L1N0W62MX]
So far, Kleiner's case has tried to tread a fine line
between acknowledging that Pao excelled in some areas, such as
critical thinking, and arguing that fell short on the leadership
and interpersonal skills needed to advance at the firm.
In her lawsuit Pao, now interim chief executive at social
news service Reddit, said her standing at Kleiner deteriorated
after she ended a brief affair with another partner who later
left the firm. Her career was sidelined after he and the firm
started retaliating against her, her lawyers have argued.
But some witnesses, including partner and onetime mentor
John Doerr, have said her lack of advancement stemmed from
subpar performance, not discrimination or retaliation.
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
(Reporting by Dan Levine and Sarah McBride)