By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 9 A former partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers accusing the venture-capital
firm of gender discrimination testified on Monday that she urged
firm leaders to improve human relations policies after learning
that three administrative assistants had allegedly complained
about harassment.
Ellen Pao said those rumors led her to tell senior partners
in 2007 about a brief affair she had with a colleague, who then
began keeping her out of important meetings after she broke off
their personal relationship.
Pao said she told Kleiner leaders, including senior partners
Ray Lane and John Doerr, that the firm's HR policies were too
"loosey-goosey." However, those policies were not improved after
her complaints, she said.
Pao's lawsuit against the firm that backed Google,
Amazon and dozens more iconic technology companies
helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about gender in
Silicon Valley.
Questioning Pao provides the best opportunity for each side
to clinch their arguments, employment lawyers following the
trial say. To win, Pao must seem capable, but not defensive,
employment lawyers say, while Kleiner's lawyers will try to show
she lacked the qualifications to advance without questioning her
so harshly they lose the jury's sympathy.
So far, Kleiner's case has tried to tread a fine line
between acknowledging that Pao excelled in some areas, such as
critical thinking, and arguing that she fell short on the
leadership and interpersonal skills needed to advance at the
firm.
By 2012, Pao had raised concerns about a wider pattern of
gender discrimination at Kleiner. She sued the firm that year.
In court on Monday, Pao responded to questions from her
attorney in an even tone, with the occasional smile. She said
Lane encouraged her to have lunch with Ajit Nazre so they could
try to continue working together despite the affair.
At that lunch, Pao said Nazre told her he still loved her.
"I got out as fast as I could, and he followed me to the car,"
she said.
Still, Pao said she urged Doerr not to fire Nazre.
Pao said she aired other critiques of Kleiner in 2007,
including that the firm often treated tech entrepreneurs
disrespectfully, arriving late to meetings and dismissively
suggesting that their companies be broken up.
Pao offered her colleagues advice in a memo: "Don't be an
asshole."
