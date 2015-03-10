By Dan Levine and Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 A former partner at
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers accusing the venture-capital
firm of gender discrimination testified on Tuesday that she
filed her lawsuit after Kleiner failed to respond to numerous
complaints.
"I had gone through every possible internal process I
thought I could go through," Ellen Pao told jurors in San
Francisco Superior Court as she pressed her case which has
helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about gender in
Silicon Valley.
After an internal Kleiner investigation concluded Pao had
not suffered discrimination, she sued the firm in 2012 but
continued working there. Her colleagues became very reticent to
talk to her and stopped coming to her office.
"It was extremely difficult and very uncomfortable," Pao
said. She left Kleiner later that year.
Pao's lawsuit against the firm that backed Google,
Amazon and dozens of other technology companies argues
that she suffered discrimination and retaliation following a
brief affair with a senior Kleiner executive.
Questioning Pao provides the best opportunity for each side
to clinch their arguments, employment lawyers following the
trial say. To win, Pao must seem capable, but not defensive,
employment lawyers say, while Kleiner's lawyers will try to show
she lacked the qualifications to advance without questioning her
so harshly they lose the jury's sympathy.
So far, Kleiner's case has tried to tread a fine line
between acknowledging that Pao excelled in some areas, such as
critical thinking, and arguing that she fell short on the
leadership and interpersonal skills needed to advance at the
firm.
Pao continued with her second day of testimony on Tuesday,
and attorneys for Kleiner could begin cross examination later
today. Under questioning from her lawyer, Pao said that before
filing her lawsuit she implored fellow Kleiner partners to
address instances of unequal treatment for women at the firm.
In one email, Pao asked them to "imagine your wife or
daughter in my position."
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
