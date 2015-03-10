SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 A former partner at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers accusing the venture-capital firm of gender discrimination testified on Tuesday that she filed her lawsuit after Kleiner failed to respond to numerous complaints.

"I had gone through every possible internal process I thought I could go through," Ellen Pao told jurors in San Francisco Superior Court as she pressed her case which has helped spark a broad and ongoing discussion about gender in Silicon Valley.

After an internal Kleiner investigation concluded Pao had not suffered discrimination, she sued the firm in 2012 but continued working there. Her colleagues became very reticent to talk to her and stopped coming to her office.

"It was extremely difficult and very uncomfortable," Pao said. She left Kleiner later that year.

Pao's lawsuit against the firm that backed Google, Amazon and dozens of other technology companies argues that she suffered discrimination and retaliation following a brief affair with a senior Kleiner executive.

Questioning Pao provides the best opportunity for each side to clinch their arguments, employment lawyers following the trial say. To win, Pao must seem capable, but not defensive, employment lawyers say, while Kleiner's lawyers will try to show she lacked the qualifications to advance without questioning her so harshly they lose the jury's sympathy.

So far, Kleiner's case has tried to tread a fine line between acknowledging that Pao excelled in some areas, such as critical thinking, and arguing that she fell short on the leadership and interpersonal skills needed to advance at the firm.

Pao continued with her second day of testimony on Tuesday, and attorneys for Kleiner could begin cross examination later today. Under questioning from her lawyer, Pao said that before filing her lawsuit she implored fellow Kleiner partners to address instances of unequal treatment for women at the firm.

In one email, Pao asked them to "imagine your wife or daughter in my position."

The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC, CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of San Francisco. (Reporting by Dan Levine and Sarah McBride; Editing by Christian Plumb)