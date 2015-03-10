(Adds detail from cross examination of Pao)
By Sarah McBride and Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 10 A lawyer for venture
firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers peppered former partner
Ellen Pao with questions in court Tuesday afternoon, but Pao
stayed calm on the witness stand, answering with short,
measured, responses.
"You understand what humble means, Ms. Pao?" asked Lynne
Hermle, Kleiner's lawyer.
"I do," replied Pao, who is suing the firm for gender
discrimination and retaliation in a move that helped spark a
broad and ongoing conversation about gender issues in Silicon
Valley.
"It would mean someone who doesn't believe they're better?"
Hermle asked, seeking to establish that Pao considered herself
superior to other partners and was not cut out for her job at
the firm that backed Amazon, Google, and other iconic technology
companies.
"It would," Pao responded.
"Not being dismissive of co-workers' accomplishments?"
Pao agreed, without conceding the lawyer's underlying point.
Into the third week of this case, Tuesday afternoon's
exchanges mark the first time that Pao has been on the defensive
about her 7-year tenure at the firm.
Earlier in the day, she testified that she filed her lawsuit
only after Kleiner failed to respond to numerous complaints.
"I had gone through every possible internal process I
thought I could go through," Pao told jurors.
After an internal Kleiner investigation in early 2012
concluded Pao had not suffered discrimination, she sued the firm
but continued working there.
"It was extremely difficult and very uncomfortable," Pao
said about that time. She left Kleiner later that year.
Pao's lawsuit argues that she suffered discrimination and
retaliation following a brief affair with another Kleiner
partner, Ajit Nazre.
"You're not trying to blame him for what happened to you?"
Hermle asked in reference to an incident where a taxi hit her in
early 2006.
"Not this part," Pao answered, drawing laughs from the
courtroom.
So far, Kleiner's case has tried to tread a fine line
between acknowledging that Pao excelled in some areas, such as
critical thinking, and arguing that she fell short on the
leadership and interpersonal skills needed to advance at the
firm.
Under questioning from her lawyer, Pao said that before
filing her lawsuit she implored fellow Kleiner partners to
address instances of unequal treatment for women at the firm.
In one email, Pao asked them to "imagine your wife or
daughter in my position."
The case is Pao v. Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers LLC,
CGC-12-520719, in California Superior Court, in the County of
San Francisco.
