(Adds additional detail from court)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Kleiner Perkins Caufield
& Byers tried to demonstrate on Wednesday that a former partner
suing the venture capital firm for gender discrimination was
motivated by money, as its lawyer cross-examined her for a
second day.
Ellen Pao has testified that she filed her 2012 lawsuit
because she "wanted to change Kleiner Perkins." Pao's lawsuit
helped spark a broad and ongoing conversation about gender
issues in Silicon Valley.
In San Francisco Superior Court on Wednesday, Kleiner lawyer
Lynne Hermle asked Pao why she hired an employment attorney and
demanded a 10-figure severance payment before she wrote a memo
to colleagues about problems women faced at the firm in 2012.
"I wanted somebody to help me get Kleiner Perkins to
change," Pao said.
"You thought a lawyer would help negotiate changes at
Kleiner Perkins?" Hermle said.
Into the third week of this case, Kleiner's cross
examination of Pao marks the first time that she has been on the
defensive about her 7-year tenure at the firm, best known for
backing Amazon, Google, and other well-known technology
companies.
Hermle also tried on Wednesday to undercut claims by Pao
that she flagged "loosey-goosey" personnel policies at the
venture firm as early as 2007, but was ignored. Hermle displayed
several emails written by Pao to senior partners, including
senior partner John Doerr, about a brief affair she had with a
colleague. Pao has claimed she faced retaliation for breaking
off the affair, first from the colleague and eventually from
other senior Kleiner executives.
"I'm sorry to have brought stress into your life with the
issues I raised," Pao wrote in the email.
Hermle asked if Pao had mentioned anything about HR policies
in her correspondence. "No," Pao answered.
Hermle also tried to portray Pao as a divisive figure at
Kleiner, questioning her about tension in her dealings with
former Kleiner partner Trae Vassallo, the first witness in the
case.
Vassallo was previously called by Pao's attorneys to testify
about unwanted advances Vassallo suffered from the same male
colleague Pao had the affair with. Vassallo also described
additional slights at the hands of male senior partners.
During cross examination on Wednesday, however, Hermle
questioned Pao, who acknowledged she had heard that she had made
Vassallo cry in the office after accusing her of being
untrustworthy.
(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Christian Plumb and Edwina
Gibbs)